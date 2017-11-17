Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the man arrested is known to the victim

A 63-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a Worcester street.

Police went on Thursday to Crookbarrow Road, Norton, to reports of a man being attacked at about 23:00 GMT.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and stab wound but was later pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man found nearby has been arrested on suspicion of murder. West Mercia Police said a knife believed to have been used in the attack had been seized.

Supt Stacey Williamson said: "This attack happened in the middle of the street and was witnessed by a number of people.

"At this stage we believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

"Our investigations will go on throughout the day and we'd appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

"We will have extra officers in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance to the community."