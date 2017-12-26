Image copyright Severn Valley Railway Image caption Severn Valley Railway said it was "extremely saddened" by the graffiti

Two historic train carriages have been vandalised over the Christmas period.

Severn Valley Railway, which runs steam-hauled passenger trains, said it is "extremely saddened" by the vandalism, "especially in the season of goodwill".

The carriages were in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, when they were daubed with graffiti on Monday and Tuesday.

The carriages will be removed from service, leading to shorter trains until they can be repaired.

Image copyright Severn Valley Railway Image caption The historic trains run between Worcestershire and Shropshire

An investigation into the vandalism is under way, Severn Valley Railway said.

"We will continue with smiles on our faces and ensure the much-loved and painstakingly-restored vehicles are returned to service as quickly as possible," a spokesperson added.