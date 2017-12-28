Image caption Officers remain at the scene whilst investigations continue

The death of a woman in Worcester is being treated as murder by police.

Emergency services were called to an address on Carnforth Drive shortly before 18:50 GMT on Wednesday.

The woman, in her 50s, was found dead at the scene, the force said. Her next of kin have been informed.

West Mercia Police said a "thorough investigation" was under way while formal identification and post-mortem tests take place.

Det Insp Mark Roberts appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

"We are working to establish the circumstances of this death, which is currently being investigated as a murder.

"Police remain at the scene and there will be increased patrols in the area whilst investigations continue.

"We are appealing to anyone in the community who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between 22 December and 27 December to please come forward or speak with a local officer."