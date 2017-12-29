Image caption Julie Fox was found in her bungalow on Carnforth Drive

A "well known" Worcester woman who was found dead on Wednesday has been named as Julie Fox.

The body of Ms Fox, 51, was found in her bungalow on Carnforth Drive shortly before 18:50 GMT. A post-mortem test found she died from a head injury.

On Thursday, West Mercia Police said it was treating the death as murder. Officers are appealing to anyone who saw her beforehand to come forward.

Ms Fox's last known sighting was by her carer on 22 December, police said.

Det Supt Adrian McGee said: "We know [Julie] was a solitary person.

"However, she was well known in Worcester. She had restricted mobility and would regularly travel around the town in her electric mobility scooter, often with her little dog in the basket on the front."

He added Ms Fox was known for leaving her front door unlocked, on occasion, and there were no signs of a break-in.

When her body was discovered, he said, the gas rings were on.

"The smell of gas is what originally alerted a neighbour to the situation," he said.