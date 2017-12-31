Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police are searching for Julie Fox's pink bag

CCTV images have been released of a woman who was later found dead at her bungalow in Worcester.

Julie Fox, 51, was found on 27 December in her Carnforth Drive home. A post-mortem examination found she died of a head injury and the case is being treated as murder.

The last known sighting of her was by her carer on 22 December.

Ms Fox, who had restricted mobility, was known for occasionally leaving her front door unlocked.

There were no signs of a break-in but when her body was discovered the gas rings were on, West Mercia Police previously said.

Officers are combing through CCTV from businesses and private premises "to see if there are any other sightings of her or anything else suspicious".

The force said it was keen to speak to anyone who knew Ms Fox, who was well-known in the city, or had seen her in the last couple of weeks.

It is also trying to locate the pink handbag she was holding in the footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.