Man arrested after woman dies at property in Bromsgrove
- 1 January 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found.
The discovery was made at a property in Cloverdale, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, when police were called out shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve.
The woman, who is thought to have had a knife injury, was declared dead at the scene.
The 49-year-old man was arrested at the property. Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.