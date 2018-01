Image caption Police say extra officers will be in the area over the coming days

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found on New Year's Eve.

The accused, David Clark, 49, of Cloverdale, Bromsgrove, is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court later.

Police were called to his home just before midnight on Sunday where the woman, 44, was discovered with a suspected knife injury.

She was declared dead at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

Mr Clark was arrested at the property.

