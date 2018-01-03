Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene at 14:50 GMT

A man has died in a fire at a building in Worcester.

Emergency services were called to an address on Tolladine Road in Warndon during the afternoon where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ambulance on the way to hospital with a patient on board stopped to help when the crew came across the fire.

Several other people were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment. The scene is cordoned off and road closures are in place.

Police have asked people to avoid the area as investigations are carried out.