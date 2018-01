Image caption David Clark was arrested at the property where his wife Melanie was found

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife whose body was discovered on New Year's Eve.

Police were called shortly before midnight on Sunday to the home of David Clark, 49, where Melanie Clark, 44, was found dead with a suspected knife wound.

Mr Clark, of Cloverdale, Bromsgrove, was remanded in custody at Worcester Crown Court earlier.

He is due to appear next on 1 March to enter a plea.

Mr Clark was arrested at the scene.