Image caption The woman was discovered by officers at a property in Highmore Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Hereford.

The woman in her 50s was discovered by officers at a property in Highmore Street at about 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

The arrested man, a 40-year-old from Hereford, is in hospital being treated for injuries he sustained in a crash, West Mercia Police said.

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed.