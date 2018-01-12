Hereford & Worcester

Teenager dies in Hereford motorbike and car crash

  • 12 January 2018
A49 Dinmore Hill, Hereford Image copyright Google
Image caption The car and motorbike collided on the A49 Dinmore Hill in Hereford

A teenager has died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a car.

West Mercia Police said the crash happened on the A49 Dinmore Hill, Hereford at about 14:30 GMT on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said the 17-year-old suffered multiple serious injuries and was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived.

The teenager was confirmed dead a short time later.

The ambulance service added the driver of the car, a woman, was treated for the effects of shock.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

The motorbike, a white Yamaha, was being ridden towards Leominster and the silver Toyota was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided.

The boy's next of kin have been informed, police said.

