Hereford murder: Woman killed is named by police
- 13 January 2018
Police investigating the murder of a woman in Hereford have named her.
Julie Clark, 59, was found in a house in Highmore Street on Tuesday night. A post-mortem examination has revealed she died from stab wounds.
A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after he was hit by a van on Roman Road earlier on Tuesday remains in hospital.
West Mercia Police said specialist officers were continuing to support Ms Clark's family and friends.