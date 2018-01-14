Julie Clark death: Jason Nellist charged with Hereford murder
- 14 January 2018
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Hereford.
Julie Clark, 59, was found dead at her home in Highmore Street on 9 January. A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds.
Jason Nellist, 40, Nicholson Court, Hereford, has been charged with her murder.
Mr Nellist been remanded in custody to appear before Hereford Magistrates' Court on Monday.