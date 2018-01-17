Alex Hepburn: Worcestershire cricketer denies rape charges
A professional cricketer has appeared in court to plead not guilty to two charges of raping a woman.
Worcestershire all-rounder Alex Hepburn, 21, denied the attack in Worcester on 1 April.
In the hearing at Worcester Crown Court, Judge Nicolas Cartwright told the Australian his trial was due to start on 7 January 2019.
Mr Hepburn, of Malvern, Worcestershire, was granted unconditional bail.
He has been suspended on full pay by his club.