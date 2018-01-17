Image copyright PA Image caption Alex Hepburn denies two charges of rape

A professional cricketer has appeared in court to plead not guilty to two charges of raping a woman.

Worcestershire all-rounder Alex Hepburn, 21, denied the attack in Worcester on 1 April.

In the hearing at Worcester Crown Court, Judge Nicolas Cartwright told the Australian his trial was due to start on 7 January 2019.

Mr Hepburn, of Malvern, Worcestershire, was granted unconditional bail.

He has been suspended on full pay by his club.