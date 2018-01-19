Image copyright change.org Image caption Former SAS soldier Bob Curry has been "caught up in bureaucracy", according to novelist Andy McNabb

A petition to get accommodation for a homeless SAS veteran has received almost 200,000 signatures in two days.

Bob Curry, 64, is currently living in a Hereford B&B according to the petition started by novelist and former SAS soldier Andy McNab.

Mr Curry "deserves more help than any other person," Mr McNab said.

Herefordshire Council said it is trying to find somewhere more suitable for Mr Curry, who has turned down two accommodation options.

"He stood up for us," Mr McNab said.

"It's time we stood up for him."

Mr Curry is said to have been involved in the 1980 Iranian embassy siege, where SAS troops stormed the embassy in London after gunmen took 26 people hostage.

Mr McNab said the former soldier has been "caught up in bureaucracy" and has become "just a number on a spreadsheet".

"These people have served their country and if they need help from their country they should get it as quickly as possible", he added.

The online petition urges Herefordshire Council to find "suitable and permanent" accommodation for Mr Curry.

The council said Mr Curry has not provided all the documentation needed to legally register for housing, and has turned down two housing options.

It said it is continuing to work with Mr Curry to find him somewhere appropriate to live.