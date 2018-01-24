Image caption HMP Hewell is surrounded by farmland and houses about 1,000 inmates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an inmate was found dead at a prison.

West Mercia Police said they received a report of the death of a man at HMP Hewell, near Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 17:15 GMT on Tuesday.

The force said the 39-year-old man's death is being treated as suspicious and an investigation has begun.

A 38-year-old man, who is also an inmate at the prison, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Police said the victim's next of kin have been informed.