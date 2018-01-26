Police name dead HMP Hewell inmate

A prisoner who died after being attacked at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire has been named by police.

Luke Derriman, 39, died at the Alexander Hospital in Redditch on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been charged with manslaughter.

Mr Derriman's family had been informed of his death, police said.

