Image copyright John Stillwell Image caption The charity hopes the royal donation will encourage others to support the cause

The Duchess of Cambridge has donated hair to a charity that provides wigs for young people who lose hair during cancer treatment.

The Little Princess Trust said it learned about the donation on Friday and was "delighted".

Manager Monica Glass said she hoped the duchess's action would inspire other people to donate to the Hereford-based charity.

Kensington Palace said the duchess supported several children's charities.

A spokesperson declined to say how much hair the duchess had donated.

But the charity specifies it accepts minimum donations of 7in-12in (17cm-30cm) of "good-condition hair".

Hair blended

The duchess, who is expecting her third child in April, was seen sporting a shorter style last summer.

Her donation was originally made anonymously. Hair from different donors is blended to make wigs.

Ms Glass said: 'We are so very grateful to every single person who kindly supports the charity in this way.

"As the Duchess of Cambridge is so much in the public eye, we hope the message that the charity can help children and young people with hair loss will reach everyone who might need our assistance."

Image copyright PA Image caption The duchess has been seen sporting a shorter style

The charity helps those with cancer - up to the age of 24 - with as many wigs as necessary for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.

It was set up in 2006 in memory of Hannah Tarplee, a Hereford girl who died in 2005, and has given away more than 5,500 wigs since.

"Receiving a free, real-hair wig has a very positive impact on a child or young adult at such a difficult time," said Ms Glass.

"We hope this donation will encourage others to consider supporting the charity in the same way.'