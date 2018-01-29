Hereford & Worcester

Man arrested in attempted murder probe in Hereford

  • 29 January 2018
Commercial Street, Hereford Image copyright Google
Image caption The suspect remains in police custody following the incident at about midday on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Hereford.

Another man was seriously injured during the incident at midday on Commercial Street in the city centre.

He has been taken to hospital in Birmingham.

West Mercia Police say a man is in custody. Supt Sue Thomas said there was an "increased police presence" in the city centre and a cordon was "in place around the scene".

Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites