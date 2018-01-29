Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect remains in police custody following the incident at about midday on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Hereford.

Another man was seriously injured during the incident at midday on Commercial Street in the city centre.

He has been taken to hospital in Birmingham.

West Mercia Police say a man is in custody. Supt Sue Thomas said there was an "increased police presence" in the city centre and a cordon was "in place around the scene".

Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward.