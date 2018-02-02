Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Robert Eacock died in hospital on Monday

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in a city centre.

Robert Eacock, 33, died after being attacked in Commercial Street, Hereford, on Monday afternoon. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Anthony Boyd, of Willenhall, West Midlands, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He remains in custody and will appear at Hereford Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Eacock's sister Hayley Hayman paid tribute to him on Tuesday and said her brother would be "missed so much".