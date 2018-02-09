One man is in hospital and 5,000 properties are without power after a fire at an electrical substation.

Electricity is cut off in parts of Worcestershire because of the blaze in Worcester Road, Upton Warren, Bromsgrove which started just before 1pm.

The area has been isolated while work continues by Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Services.

Western Power Distribution said, once the fire is out, it can restore power.

Most of the properties affected by the power loss are in Upton Warren and Wychbold.

The fire crews are said to have extinguished the fire and dampening down is now in progress.

Traffic light signals have been affected by the outage and drivers are being urged to take care.

It is not known when the electricity will be restored.