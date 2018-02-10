Image copyright Hereford Fire and Rescue Service Image caption About 5,000 homes lost power while firefighters tackled the blaze

Power has been restored to thousands of homes after a fire at an electrical substation that left a man in hospital.

About 5,000 homes in Worcestershire were left without power on Friday due to the blaze in Worcester Road, Upton Warren, which started at 13:00 GMT.

Power has since been restored to the homes, mostly in Upton Warren and Wychbold. It is not yet known what caused the blaze but fire chiefs are investigating.

The injured man remains in hospital.

Power was restored shortly before midnight to the affected properties.