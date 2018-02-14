Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Ms Shipsey had taken 14 overdoses previously, her inquest heard

A woman who overdosed on diet pills intended to take her own life, a coroner has ruled.

Beth Shipsey, 21, of Worcester, died after taking the pills containing the substance DNP in February 2017.

Coroner Geraint Williams gave a narrative conclusion but said there were "significant failings" in care delivered by Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

The hospital trust said it was "sorry for the shortcomings" in its care.

The Shipsey family said the coroner's conclusion "did not reflect the evidence" and that it was considering the next steps.

The inquest heard Ms Shipsey had taken 14 overdoses previously.

When she was treated at hospital in February, a doctor had "failed" to call the poisons unit over her condition.

Mr Williams said though this was a "serious failure", it " became irrelevant" as "evidence suggests she would have died anyway".