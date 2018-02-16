Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Bebb-Jones was arrested near the TA centre on Birmingham Road, Kidderminster

A man who wore a fake suicide vest loaded with nails whilst wielding knives and axes outside a Territorial Army base has been jailed.

Daniel Bebb-Jones, 23, was tasered in a face-off with police outside the reserve centre in Kidderminster.

Prosecutors said his motive for the offence in June was "unclear".

Bebb-Jones was jailed for 18 months at Worcester Crown Court after he admitted carrying two throwing knives, a hunting knife and an axe.

Midlands Live: Botched gun murder inquiry to be reviewed; teen hid from Florida gunman in cupboard

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Bebb-Jones was tasered when he did not surrender his weapons

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of having bladed articles.

Prosecutor Martin Lindhop said Bebb-Jones "caused fear and distress" by carrying the weapons "at a time of heightened national security".