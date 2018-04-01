Image copyright Matt Morris Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene earlier

Emergency services were called to West Midland Safari Park following a report of a baby in cardiac arrest.

West Mercia Police said the force was supporting paramedics at the attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire, after it was reported to police by the ambulance service at 11:21 BST.

The baby was taken to hospital and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.

The park had earlier tweeted to say a guest had been taken ill.