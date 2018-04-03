Image caption Former Worcestershire Council Leader George Lord, who was in his 80s, has died

A former council leader who was jailed after a sexually and indecently assaulting teenagers has died.

George Lord, leader of Worcestershire County Council until 2010, resigned after allegations were made about inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

In 2012, he was jailed for four years after admitting indecently assaulting a teenager in the 1970s and being convicted of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old in the council chamber.

The council confirmed his death.

At the time of his conviction in April 2012, West Mercia Police said that in the first case in the 1970s, Lord was a lay minister of a church and groomed a 14-year-old girl for his own gratification.

In 2010, in his capacity as leader of the council, he took advantage of a young woman in a junior position, the force added.

Worcestershire County Council said: "We have been informed that the former leader of the council George Lord has died. Our thoughts are with his family and those affected by this news."