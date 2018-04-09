Image copyright Google Image caption The man collapsed after an "incident" at the Dog and Pheasant in Bromsgrove

Three men have been arrested after a man died following an incident at a pub.

West Mercia Police said a 47-year-old man from Bromsgrove collapsed and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The disturbance happened at the Dog and Pheasant on Worcester Road, Bromsgrove on Saturday at about 20:50 BST.

A 48-year-old man from Telford and two men aged 52 and 25, both from Derby were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The trio have been bailed until the beginning of May while investigations continue.

Det Sgt James Beard said: "We're continuing enquiries to establish how the man died.

"We'd still like to speak to anyone who has any information that could help with our enquiries."