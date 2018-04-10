Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was found in cardiac arrest and died at the scene

A woman has died after a crash on the M5 involving a car and a lorry.

It happened on the northbound stretch of the motorway between junction three in Halesowen, West Midlands and junction four in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said, when it arrived, the woman was in cardiac arrest and died at the scene. The male lorry driver was uninjured.

The section of motorway has been closed since the incident at 04:20 BST.

West Mercia Police is appealing for anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.