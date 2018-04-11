Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction between the A438 and A417 in Ledbury in September

A driver involved in a crash which killed two children was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road, an inquest has heard.

Ray and Reya Wang, aged seven and two, died in hospital after the accident in Ledbury, Herefordshire, in September.

The entire family was in the car when it collided with another car driven by 28-year-old farm worker Atanas Genov, who also died at the scene.

Mr Genov was found to be more than twice over the drink drive limit.

The inquest heard the Bulgarian national had been drinking whisky with friends at Redbank Farm campsite in Ledbury, where he lived, before the crash on 24 September.

David Reece, from West Mercia Police, told the inquest it was highly likely that Mr Genov had reverted to driving on the right, the norm in Bulgaria, and it was possible he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

'Death sentence'

Ray and Reya Wang were travelling home to Hereford from London with their parents, David and Lisan Wang, and brother Richie, aged five.

Mrs Wang and Richie also sustained serious injuries in the crash. Mrs Wang is still recovering from her injuries and has to use walking aids, and while Richie has been able to return to school, his father said he was "lost without his best buddy and baby sister".

Dr Wang described his children as "bright, happy, kind and gentle".

"When Atanas Genov decided to get behind the wheel after drinking heavily he passed a death sentence on two of our beautiful children and consigned us to a life time of mourning," he said.

The coroner concluded the driver and two children died as a result of the crash.