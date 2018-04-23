Image copyright Sue Strachan Image caption Sue Strachan said she always plotted her training routes but had got lost once

A woman who has vascular dementia and ran the hottest London Marathon on record has described conditions as "brutal".

Sue Strachan, from Herefordshire, said she nearly gave up after 10k (6.2m) and felt faint in the 24.1C (75.3F) heat but fellow runners kept her going.

The 62-year-old said her condition saw her also struggle with crowd noise.

She raised over £12,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK and said her time of seven hours and 11 minutes "didn't matter".

Image copyright PA Image caption Temperatures of 24.1C (75.3F) were recorded in St James's Park, the Met Office said

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Giant fans were installed near the finish line to help runners cool off

"The time doesn't matter..." she said. "It was brutal. The heat was just awful... awful."

Ms Strachan took up running after finding out she had the disease and trained on the roads around her home in Staunton-on-Wye.

Vascular dementia is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain. But treatment, which often involves getting fit, can sometimes help to slow the bloodflow down.

Although she struggled with the crowds on the day, she said they kept her going towards the end of the 26.2-mile race.

"I'm used to running in the leafy lanes of the Shire with just a flock of sheep or herd of Hereford cattle to cheer me on," she said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sue Strachan came in at seven hours and 11 minutes

After fearing she may give up at one point, she said she was buoyed by runners from Alzheimer's Research UK when they recognised her and asked for a photograph.

"I thought - 'oh, I can't give up now'," she said.

More than 40,000 runners took part in Sunday's race which was started by the Queen.

Organisers distributed four-and-a-half litres of water per person - more than any other mass participation event in the world, although shortages were reported at some stages of the race.

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge came first in the men's elite race, with Britain's Sir Mo Farah finishing third and setting a new British record.

Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya won the women's elite race - recording a personal best time of 2:18:31.