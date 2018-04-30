Image copyright @LickeyHillsGolf Image caption The club tweeted a picture of the car stuck on the course

A car became stuck in a ditch by the 11th hole of a golf course after the driver took a wrong turn.

The dark Ford KA became wedged down a bank and was abandoned at Lickey Hills Golf Club in Rednal, Worcestershire.

The club said the young motorist thought she had driven on to a country lane.

The driver returned the following day and greenkeepers towed the vehicle out on Sunday.

Course open 18 main greens and even a Ford KA to skirt past on the path at back of 11 pic.twitter.com/X1OesK52WM — Lickey Hills Golf Course (@LickeyHillsGolf) April 29, 2018

Tweets sent from by the club said: "Anyone lost a car, not reported stolen but parked behind our 11th green!

"Course open, 18 main greens and even a Ford KA to skirt past on the path at the back of hole 11."

Another tweet said: "Owner found and car towed out safely, she had taken a 'wrong turn'.

"Lickey Hills greenkeepers, the 6th emergency service."