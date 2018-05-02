Image copyright Family photo Image caption Callum Cartlidge was regularly off school in the months before his death, the inquest heard

Paramedics treating a critically-ill eight-year-old boy were told they were not allowed to take him to a hospital three minutes away, an inquest heard.

Callum Cartlidge suffered a cardiac arrest at home on 3 March 2017.

The nearby Redditch Alexandra Hospital was "not equipped" to treat him, so he was taken to a Worcester hospital 23 minutes away, the inquest was told.

Callum collapsed at his home in Redditch at about 15:30 GMT and was confirmed dead at 16:35.

Paramedics were told to take him to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, which they day before discharged him with re-hydration salts.

In September 2016 all care for critical seriously-ill children was moved from the Redditch hospital to the Worcester site, 18 miles (29km) from Callum's home.

Assistant coroner David Reid said it is "clear Callum fulfilled the criteria to be taken to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital, or another appropriate emergency department".

In the months before his death, Callum had been regularly off school and became "lethargic and yellow", the inquest heard.

He was suffering from Addisonian crisis, a life-threatening progressive condition of Addison's disease caused by damage to the adrenal glands.

Doctors at Worcestershire Royal Hospital had been unable to diagnose the "extremely rare" condition.

The inquest at Worcestershire Coroner's Court continues.