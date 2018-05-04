Image caption Thirteen seats were up for election in Worcester

Worcester City Council remains under no overall control after none of the parties were able to change their number of seats by more than one.

The Conservatives secured the most seats in the local election, winning 17 - one short of a majority.

The Greens were able to secure the ward of Battenhall from the Conservatives, previously held by the city's mayor, councillor Steve Mackay.

Labour lost one of their seats, leaving the party with 15 councillors.

The Green Party, which prior to the election helped Labour run the council, was the only party to gain a seat, taking them from two to three councillors.

Louis Stephen, group leader of Green Party, said he was "absolutely over the moon" with the result.

The council has a total of 35 councillors, with 18 needed for a majority. Thirteen seats were up for election.