Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in an alleyway between Trent Close and Worcester Road, police said

A teenager stabbed a rapist several times with a sharp object as he attacked her, police have said.

The girl was attacked in an alleyway between Trent Close and Worcester Road, Droitwich, at about 03:00 BST on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

She stabbed the man in the "side, back or abdomen" before he fled from the scene.

Detectives believe the attacker may have sought medical attention or attempted to treat his wounds at home.

The force appealed for information about the woman's "terrifying" ordeal.

Det Ch Insp Steve Tonks said: "It is important we catch this man as soon possible."