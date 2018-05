Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Robert Eacock died in hospital after the attack

A 22-year-old has denied murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in Hereford city centre.

Robert Eacock, 33, died in hospital from a single stab wound after he was attacked in Commercial Street on 1 February.

Anthony Boyd, of Willenhall, West Midlands, was arrested on 16 February and has been charged with his murder.

He pleaded not guilty at Worcester Crown Court and will stand trial on 17 July.