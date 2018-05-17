Image copyright Google Image caption The company employed more than 700 people and had 48 stores

A further 11 farming supply stores will close this weekend after Countrywide Farmers went into administration.

Nineteen of the company's 48 stores have already ceased trading and 14 have been sold to other operators.

The Evesham-based company, which employed over 700 people, announced its uncertain future in March.

More than 200 people have lost their jobs, but 169 have been transferred to the new operators. Administrators said redundancies were "unavoidable".

David Pike, an administrator from KPMG, said there was "no prospect" of selling 11 of the 15 remaining stores but he is hopeful for four further sales.

The company would not say which of Countrywide's 15 remaining stores it hopes to sell. Those still trading include Bromsgrove, Taunton and Cirencester.

The 208 redundancies include people working in stores as well as the company's headquarters in Evesham and the Defford logistics centre.

The company ran into trouble last year, announcing plans to sell in April 2017. A potential sale to Mole Valley Farmers Ltd fell through in October.