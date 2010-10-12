Image caption The power station would have supplied enough power for 500,000 homes

An energy company has scrapped plans for a multi-million pound biomass power station on the East Yorkshire coast.

DONG Energy has withdrawn its proposals for the plant near Queen Elizabeth Dock in east Hull.

The Danish firm said it wanted to focus on its "core activities", including gas-fired power stations and offshore wind developments.

The plant would have used wood chip to generate electricity. Hull Council said it was disappointed by the decision.

The Humber Renewables project would have been built on an 80,000 sq m (861,000 sq ft) site on the estate, which is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP).

Up to 800 jobs would have been created during the construction period with around 60 permanent positions.

'Offshore developments'

The company said: "The decision to withdraw from the Humber Renewables project is based purely on wider strategic considerations.

"The company has taken the decision to focus on core activities such as gas-fired power stations and offshore wind developments.

"Sadly, this means we must withdraw our proposals to build a biomass power station near Hull."

Hull City Council leader Carl Minns said: "I am disappointed by the decision by DONG Energy to withdraw from the Hull biomass power generation project.

"I understand and fully respect their reasons behind their decision and welcome their intent to concentrate upon offshore wind power generation."

ABP said it was "very disappointed" that the project would not be going ahead.

A spokeswoman said it would be continuing its own plans for a shipping berth next to Queen Elizabeth Dock.