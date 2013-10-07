East Riding hospital inspectors 'encouraged'

A health watchdog has said fresh inspections at an East Yorkshire hospital it criticised in July were "encouraging".

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) reported at least 65% of trained nurses at East Riding Community Hospital, Beverley, were "not fully competent".

Humber NHS Foundation Trust said it had "worked hard" to improve standards.

Inspections were carried out last week and a full report will be published within the next two months.

The £19m 30-bed hospital, on Swinemoor Lane in Beverley, opened in July 2012 but following the CQC inspection 18 beds on the hospital's community ward were temporarily closed.

The report also identified six "serious untoward incidents" which put patient safety at risk with a "serious error on the part of staff" in two of those incidents.

The CQC said the new inspections had taken place on 3 October to follow up on areas of non-compliance.

A spokesperson said: "Visiting inspectors were encouraged by progress, however, as the report from our latest visit is not yet finalised, we are unable to give details of its content at this stage."

David Snowdon, chief executive of Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We are very pleased to confirm the CQC assessors are now completely satisfied that the community ward meets essential national standards of quality and safety and that we have addressed the action needed."