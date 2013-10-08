Hull 'bee lady' honoured with Pride of Britain award

Image caption David Walliams dressed up as a bee to present the award to "Bee Lady" Jean Bishop

A 91-year-old woman known as the "Bee Lady" who has raised £92,000 in loose change for charity has been presented with a national award.

For the last 14 years Jean Bishop from Hull, who has severe arthritis, has dressed up in a bee outfit and collected money in a tin for Age UK.

She has been named Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Mrs Bishop, who was presented with the award by David Walliams, said the event was "out of this world".

"It was fantastic, I haven't got over it yet," she told BBC Radio Humberside.

Image caption Jean Bishop took part in the Olympic torch relay

Mrs Bishop started fundraising for Age UK Hull after her husband died and initially rented a costume from the charity to attract attention while carrying a tin at shopping centres in the city.

Her daughter later made a costume for her out of three hula-hoops and material bought from a charity shop.

'Serious staying power'

Mrs Bishop, who took part in last year's Olympic torch relay, said she had set herself a target of £100,000.

"Everybody has been so generous. If I get the £100,000 I'm just going to have to start again."

Pam Davies, chief executive of Age UK Hull, said Mrs Bishop was "inspiring".

"She has serious staying power to stand with that tin all day, and to do it all in that outfit, which isn't the most comfortable, is incredible," she said.

"Really her money has helped us continue to provide services for elderly people in the city."

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards were held at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on Monday night and will be broadcast at 20:00 BST on ITV1.