Scunthorpe homes flooded by burst water main

Image caption The A18 Queensway has been shut to allow workmen to repair the burst pipe Image caption The major water main burst at about 00.30 BST on Thursday Image caption Firefighters helped deal with the flooding and sandbags were used previous slide next slide

About a dozen homes and 30 gardens have been flooded after a major water main burst in Scunthorpe.

Anglian Water said the pipe beneath the A18 Queensway ruptured at about 00:30 BST, affecting properties in Ville Road.

Humberside Fire and Rescue attended to deal with the flooding.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: "We are very sorry... and will do all we can to help those whose homes and gardens have been flooded."

The water company said drying equipment had been sent to the area and loss adjusters and staff would be speaking with those affected.

It said work was under way to reroute water to ensure people's supplies were maintained when the damaged section of pipe is removed.

The A18 has been shut between Grange Lane South and the Ashby Road roundabout and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

'Absolutely devastating'

Houses on Ville Road were also flooded in 2007 when another section of pipe burst.

One man whose home was flooded on both occasions told BBC Radio Humberside he had been woken up by the sound of water.

"I looked out of the window and saw the water flowing down the street," he said.

"It was like a river flowing down the street."

A second resident estimated the cost of repairing the damage would be "in the region of £35,000".

He said: "There was six inches of water all the way through.

"The children were crying. We've got no electricity. They have not been able to have a decent breakfast before they go to school."

Anglian Water said: "We recognise that this is the second time and it is absolutely devastating for people and we will be looking at what we can do."