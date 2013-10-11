High winds delay work on Hull Fair's Starflyer ride

Image caption The Starflyer is believed by its operators to be the tallest mobile tower ride in operation in the world

Hull Fair's tallest ride will not open in time for the start of the annual event after high winds hindered its construction, Hull Council has said.

The event, which attracts about 750,000 visitors, opened at 17:00 BST.

The decision to delay building work on the 229ft (70m) tall Starflyer at the fair's Walton Street site was taken by ride operators Mellors Group.

With wind speeds forecast to drop on Sunday the ride is finally expected to open on Monday, the company said.

The Starflyer is believed by its operators to be the tallest mobile tower ride currently in operation anywhere in the world.

Company director James Mellors said he was "bitterly disappointed" at the delay.

"However, safety must come first and, with wind speeds predicted to increase over the next couple of days, it is just impossible to have the ride completed for the opening of the fair."

The week-long Hull Fair dates back to 1293 and has occupied the same site in the city every October since 1888.