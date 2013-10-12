Water company sorry for Scunthorpe repair delay

Image caption The A18 Queensway has been shut since Thursday

A water company has apologised after work to repair a burst water main that flooded more than a dozen homes continued for a third day.

The westbound carriageway of the A18 Queensway, in Scunthorpe, remains closed as Anglian Water tries to mend the pipe which ruptured on Thursday.

The homes in Ville Road, and 30 gardens, were affected by the burst.

A spokesperson said: "We apologise for the ongoing disruption caused to this major route through Scunthorpe."

The road is closed between the junction of Grange Lane South and the Ashby Road roundabout.

Anglian Water initially said it expected to complete the work on Thursday but it has now said the road is likely to remain closed until Sunday.

"Engineers will carry on with repairs to the pipe and road surface throughout the day and over the weekend to complete the work," said a spokesperson.