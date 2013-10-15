Officer injured in Hornsea police car crash
A PC has been injured after the police car he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with another car.
The officer suffered head and back injuries when his police car was in collision with a black MG ZR on Atwick Road near Hornsea in East Yorkshire on Monday afternoon.
The 43-year-old was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by police helicopter.
The 37-year-old driver of the MG was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries.
Humberside Police said the officer was not answering a call when the collision happened.