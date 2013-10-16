Skipsea woman makes compensation plea over cliff-top home

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Janet Ellis said erosion had left her home just 60ft (18m) from the cliff edge

A woman whose cliff-top home is threatened by coastal erosion has said she will not leave until the local council pays her compensation.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council want Janet Ellis to leave her "higher risk" bungalow at Skipsea, East Yorkshire.

However, Ms Ellis said the council should pay towards a new home as it had not built local sea defences.

The council said it would not offer compensation but did give "support and money to demolish properties".

Ms Ellis, who has lived in her home on the cliffs for 28 years, said the bungalow was now 60ft (18m) from the edge and she checked every morning to see if any more of her garden had been lost to the sea.

'Nowhere to go'

She said she would resist compulsory eviction by the council, adding that she "won't be bullied into moving out of my home".

Image caption Janet Ellis said she would need compensation to move home

"You just can't up and go, because I've got nowhere to go anyway. They have to help us in some way."

Councillor Jane Evison said the authority was following national coastal erosion guidelines and it was the government's policy to build sea defences around larger towns and villages but let "nature take its course" in other areas.

She said the council had received £1.2m from the government to help people affected by coastal erosion though "that money is just about run out now".

The East Yorkshire coast is the fastest eroding in England.

A recent report by Defra said that the coast lost around 3ft (1m) to 5ft (1.5m) annually, although in some years more than 65ft (20m) had been eroded away.