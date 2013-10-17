Humberside Police 'stalking' claim investigated by IPCC

The police watchdog is investigating claims of stalking and domestic abuse by a man working for Humberside Police.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said a 57-year-old man had been arrested over the allegations, which involve three women.

An investigation is being carried out by Durham Police after the Humberside force referred itself to the IPCC.

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said they were "unable to comment" until the investigation had concluded.

IPCC commissioner Cindy Butts, overseeing the investigation, said: "Alleged victims of stalking and domestic abuse must be given the confidence that they will be taken seriously and that their reports will be investigated fully.

"I want to assure them that this investigation will thoroughly examine their claims and will ultimately determine whether they were dealt with in an appropriate way by Humberside Police."