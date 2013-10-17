Bridlington Leisure World £20m plans approved
- 17 October 2013
A £20m redevelopment of a leisure centre in Bridlington has been given the go-ahead by councillors.
East Riding Council said it expected work on the Leisure World facility to begin in the New Year.
It will be built on the site of the current building with construction expected to take about 18 months.
The centre will have three pools while Sport England will provide temporary facilities at Bridlington Sports Centre during building work.