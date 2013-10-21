Public consultation begins on Humberside fire service cuts

A public consultation has begun on where fire service budget cuts should be made.

Humberside Fire and Rescue predicts it needs to save £5.5m by 2016.

The service has developed a range of options, which include reducing crew sizes and cutting engine numbers.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Chris Blacksell said: "As the crewing of fire engines is our greatest expense we must consider options to reduce costs in that area."

Among the proposed changes is the possibility of cutting the number of firefighters on each of Hull's seven fire engines, from five to four.

Other options include removing one of the full-time engines at East Hull, Immingham West, and Grimsby's Cromwell Road fire stations.

Mr Blacksell added: "All the options that have been developed would mean we can still meet the response standards that we are so proud of."

Members of the public will be able to have their say on the proposed options online and at a series of consultation events, expected to be announced shortly.