Nude sunbathing ex-mayor Keith Brookes resigns as Tory leader

A former mayor who was banned from nude sunbathing in his garden has resigned as a local Conservative leader.

Councillor Keith Brookes, 67, confirmed he would no longer be leader of the North East Lincolnshire Conservative party.

Earlier in October, Mr Brookes was found not guilty of performing a sex act in front of children.

But he was given a restraining order banning him from sunbathing naked in his garden for five years.

Mr Brookes, of Bolingbroke Road in Cleethorpes, was leader of North East Lincolnshire's Conservative group for 20 years and councillor for Haverstoe constituency.

He denied outraging public decency at Grimsby Crown Court on 1 October, and the case was dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence.