Plans for a £5 million leisure centre in North Lincolnshire have been announced by the local authority.

The council said the facility, which includes a swimming pool, would be built at The Axholme Academy, on Wharf Road, in Crowle.

Money for the project would come from a combination of grants and North Lincolnshire Council's own resources, the authority said.

The proposals are yet to be approved by the council's planning committee.