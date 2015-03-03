£5m leisure centre plans for North Lincolnshire
- 3 March 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans for a £5 million leisure centre in North Lincolnshire have been announced by the local authority.
The council said the facility, which includes a swimming pool, would be built at The Axholme Academy, on Wharf Road, in Crowle.
Money for the project would come from a combination of grants and North Lincolnshire Council's own resources, the authority said.
The proposals are yet to be approved by the council's planning committee.