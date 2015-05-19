Thieves posing as police officers have defrauded some victims of thousands of pounds after a spate of bogus telephone calls, Humberside Police have said.

More than 130, often elderly, people have reported such calls since March.

A 76-year-old woman reported £13,500 was stolen and a 76-year-old man transferred £4,000 to the scammers, according to the force.

Det Insp Simon Goldthorpe said: "A genuine police officer will never ask you to transfer money."

Calls have mostly been around Hull and East Yorkshire but some were made to people in north Lincolnshire, the force said.

Gerri Burton and her husband Michael received one of the calls, supposedly from Holborn police station.

The bogus police officer claimed her husband's bank card had been used in an attempt to buy a laptop computer and three men had been arrested.

'Was so plausible'

Mrs Burton said: "He was very convincing and gave us his police number, a crime reference number and asked us to ring the bank."

The couple rang but put the phone down when "customer services" could not say which bank they used.

"It's a very easy way to lose money, he was so plausible," she added.

Det Insp Goldthorpe said the fraudsters used unregistered, pre-paid phones that were hard to trace.

During the call thieves claim recipients have been a victim of fraud and ask them to contact their bank giving them a number to ring.

Targets are asked for card details and personal data, or to transfer money to a supposed police bank account.

Det Insp Goldthorpe stressed police did not use holding accounts and bank details should never be given out over the phone.